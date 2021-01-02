Hyderabad-made smart device 'Heamac' to treat neonatal jaundice

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Phototherapy has been used as a treatment for neonatal jaundice for a long time, but the existing methods have their demerits. A Hyderabad-based startup called Heamac is developing a portable, phototherapy device that can be used to bring down the number of deaths that occur due to this condition. Nearly 13 million infants per year globally are unable to process bilirubin quickly enough and require jaundice treatment to prevent death or lifelong disability.

Even though the cure is simple and this condition preventable, existing solutions are unable to address jaundice of different severities resulting in extended therapy time and morbidity. Speaking to Express, the co-founder of the company, Akitha Kolloju, said: “Methods used currently delay the treatment by two-three weeks. Our goal is to reduce the treatment time significantly. Generally, babies are given blood transfusion in such cases, but many parents cannot afford it. If jaundice is not treated properly, bilirubin can cross the blood-brain barrier. Our device, supported by a smart algorithm, can help provide the right treatment to babies based on the bilirubin levels and age of the baby.”

Explaining the advantages of their device vis-a-vis traditional methods, she added: “Our ultimate aim is to build a device which can be used at home by the mother’s side. In this way, families can not only avoid paying extra hospital bills, but also keep breastfeeding undisturbed. The problem with traditional phototherapy devices is that they produce excessive heat and have to be switched off at certain intervals. Our device is portable and can be operated by mothers after basic training. One version can be fitted in a trolley bag and the other portable one in a laptop bag. They run on batteries, which will remain charged for eight hours.”

The bio-medical engineering graduate said that her desire to work in the medical sector drove her to establish the company. After she failed to become a doctor, she realised that she could still fulfill her dream through entrepreneurship. She met the co-founder of the company, Prasad Muddam, during a fellowship programme. The company hopes to launch the product in the market after an year.

WE HUB is supporting the startup with certification and government connect to take part in clinical trials. With the government-led incubator’s help, the founders have pitched their product before multiple principal secretaries and connected with an organisation called ‘Heal A Child’ for clinical trial.

