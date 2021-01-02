STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-made smart device 'Heamac' to treat neonatal jaundice

The bio-medical engineering graduate said that her desire to work in the medical sector drove her to establish the company.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Phototherapy has been used as a treatment for neonatal jaundice for a long time, but the existing methods have their demerits. A Hyderabad-based startup called Heamac is developing a portable, phototherapy device that can be used to bring down the number of deaths that occur due to this condition. Nearly 13 million infants per year globally are unable to process bilirubin quickly enough and require jaundice treatment to prevent death or lifelong disability.

Even though the cure is simple and this condition preventable, existing solutions are unable to address jaundice of different severities resulting in extended therapy time and morbidity. Speaking to Express, the co-founder of the company, Akitha Kolloju, said: “Methods used currently delay the treatment by two-three weeks. Our goal is to reduce the treatment time significantly. Generally, babies are given blood transfusion in such cases, but many parents cannot afford it. If jaundice is not treated properly, bilirubin can cross the blood-brain barrier. Our device, supported by a smart algorithm, can help provide the right treatment to babies based on the bilirubin levels and age of the baby.”

Explaining the advantages of their device vis-a-vis traditional methods, she added: “Our ultimate aim is to build a device which can be used at home by the mother’s side. In this way, families can not only avoid paying extra hospital bills, but also keep breastfeeding undisturbed. The problem with traditional phototherapy devices is that they produce excessive heat and have to be switched off at certain intervals. Our device is portable and can be operated by mothers after basic training. One version can be fitted in a trolley bag and the other portable one in a laptop bag. They run on batteries, which will remain charged for eight hours.”

The bio-medical engineering graduate said that her desire to work in the medical sector drove her to establish the company. After she failed to become a doctor, she realised that she could still fulfill her dream through entrepreneurship. She met the co-founder of the company, Prasad Muddam, during a fellowship programme. The company hopes to launch the product in the market after an year. 

WE HUB is supporting the startup with certification and government connect to take part in clinical trials. With the government-led incubator’s help, the founders have pitched their product before multiple principal secretaries and connected with an organisation called ‘Heal A Child’ for clinical trial.

Opening up for more
WE HUB is supporting the startup with certification and government connect to take part in clinical trials. With the government-led incubator’s help, the founders have pitched their product before multiple principal secretaries and connected with an organisation called ‘Heal A Child’ for clinical trial.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindian
express.com KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
neonatal jaundice jaundice Heamac
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp