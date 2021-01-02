STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kids thank essential workers with roses 

They did this by handing out small tokens of appreciation such as shawls, fruits or something as simple as a rose.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of an initiative by Supar Foundation, 500 children who are the students of a digital gurukul called Supar school, participated in an event called ‘Act of Kindness’. Students dressed up and went around their community thanking housekeeping ladies, traffic police personnel, municipality workers, security staff and others who work day and night for the society. 

They did this by handing out small tokens of appreciation such as shawls, fruits or something as simple as a rose.“I have been in the service for long and no one has ever thanked me for anything. Today, this kid walked to me with an innocent smile and a rose and thanked me for my service. It’s the best new year gift I could ever ask anyone,” said a traffic policeman.

The foundation also visited a remote thanda near Srisailam. There are about 39 families living in this area, and a foundation called FBHHS (Friends Be Helping Hands) has adopted all of them. The founder Vikhil Prabha, with its co-founder Nadeem, have been helping the tribal students fight malnourishment with nutritious food, along with helping their parents find sustainable employment. Sudheer Sandra, the founder of Supar Foundation, said: “We arranged for sweaters (for the kids) and donated 200 kg rice, dal and wheat flour to all of the families. Our way of thanking them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp