Kids thank essential workers with roses 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of an initiative by Supar Foundation, 500 children who are the students of a digital gurukul called Supar school, participated in an event called ‘Act of Kindness’. Students dressed up and went around their community thanking housekeeping ladies, traffic police personnel, municipality workers, security staff and others who work day and night for the society.

They did this by handing out small tokens of appreciation such as shawls, fruits or something as simple as a rose.“I have been in the service for long and no one has ever thanked me for anything. Today, this kid walked to me with an innocent smile and a rose and thanked me for my service. It’s the best new year gift I could ever ask anyone,” said a traffic policeman.

The foundation also visited a remote thanda near Srisailam. There are about 39 families living in this area, and a foundation called FBHHS (Friends Be Helping Hands) has adopted all of them. The founder Vikhil Prabha, with its co-founder Nadeem, have been helping the tribal students fight malnourishment with nutritious food, along with helping their parents find sustainable employment. Sudheer Sandra, the founder of Supar Foundation, said: “We arranged for sweaters (for the kids) and donated 200 kg rice, dal and wheat flour to all of the families. Our way of thanking them.”