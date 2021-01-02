Man dragged by DCM van gets torn in half

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a 42-year-old man was killed after a DCM van hit his bike on the highway at Uppal on the Friday morning. While his body was torn into two halves in the incident, the DCM rammed into a temple located on the highway. Four persons sustained injuries in the incident and the watchman at the temple, P Krishna, had a close shave.

The bike involved in the accident lies

with the debris of the temple’s fallen

wall at Uppal in Hyderabad on Friday

The deceased person was identified as Kaaitha Ramchander, a native of Medak district. He was residing at Banjara Hills and worked as a driver in a movie production agency.

On Friday morning, he was on his way to Bhongir, when the DCM van hit his bike from the rear near Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple. Police found that a speeding truck, loaded with stones, hit a minivan from the rear and the minivan hit the DCM van from the rear, which crashed into the bike.

As a result of the crash, Ramchander, along with his bike, was flung over the temple wall, and then the DCM van rammed into the temple wall damaging the premises. The DCM van dragged his body for a few metres. P Krishna, watchman at the temple said that he was inside the temple, when he noticed an electric cable snapping and falling near him.

On seeing that he ran out of the premises and within couple of minutes, the room where he was standing earlier crumbled down. Meanwhile, the incident led to a traffic jam on the highway for more than an hour. The drivers of all three vehicles were stuck in their cabins.

Disaster Management Wing of GHMC, along with police, rescued them. N Ch Rangaswamy, Inspector Uppal Police Station, said a case had been registered against the truck driver. Police found he was not drunk at the time of the incident. He along with drivers of other vehicles are undergoing treatment.