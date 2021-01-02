STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man dragged by DCM van gets torn in half

In an unfortunate incident, a 42-year-old man was killed after a DCM van hit his bike on the highway at Uppal on the Friday morning.

Published: 02nd January 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a 42-year-old man was killed after a DCM van hit his bike on the highway at Uppal on the Friday morning. While his body was torn into two halves in the incident, the DCM rammed into a temple located on the highway. Four persons sustained injuries in the incident and the watchman at the temple, P Krishna, had a close shave.

The bike involved in the accident lies
with the debris of the temple’s fallen
wall at Uppal in Hyderabad on Friday

The deceased person was identified as Kaaitha Ramchander, a native of Medak district. He was residing at Banjara Hills and worked as a driver in a movie production agency.

On Friday morning, he was on his way to Bhongir, when the DCM van hit his bike from the rear near Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple. Police found that a speeding truck, loaded with stones, hit a minivan from the rear and the minivan hit the DCM van from the rear, which crashed into the bike.

As a result of the crash, Ramchander, along with his bike, was flung over the temple wall, and then the DCM van rammed into the temple wall damaging the premises. The DCM van dragged his body for a few metres. P Krishna, watchman at the temple said that he was inside the temple, when he noticed an electric cable snapping and falling near him.

On seeing that he ran out of the premises and within couple of minutes, the room where he was standing earlier crumbled down. Meanwhile, the incident led to a traffic jam on the highway for more than an hour. The drivers of all three vehicles were stuck in their cabins.

Disaster Management Wing of GHMC, along with police, rescued them. N Ch Rangaswamy, Inspector Uppal Police Station, said a case had been registered against the truck driver. Police found he was not drunk at the time of the incident. He along with drivers of other vehicles are undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp