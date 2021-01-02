Pollution hits Hyderabad skies on January 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city woke up to a more polluted sky on January 1. On December 31, 2020, the city had recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) above the prescribed safe limits. However, the high vehicular traffic more vehicular traffic and citizens bursting crackers on New Year’s eve took a toll. On the eve of New year, Hyderabad recorded an Air Quality Index of 180, the highest in the last month, according to the Telangana Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality of the city worsened on January 1, at 188. There was fog and smog on morning of January 1. Of the six air quality monitors in the city, air quality levels were recorded as ‘poor’ at Sanathnagar area station at 281, followed by Central University area and IDA Pashamylaram at 170. An Air Quality Index between 0-50 is marked good, 51- 100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301- 400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.