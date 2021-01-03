Bodies of woman, child found in abandoned well in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bodies of a woman and her child, who were reported missing from Monday, were found in an abandoned agricultural well in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Police suspect that the woman, M Rohini, along with her child M Avinash, jumped into the well due to alleged harassment from her husband Ashok.

An abetment to suicide case has been registered against Ashok, said Vikarabad Inspector Srinivas Rao. According to the police, Rohini and Ashok got married after being in a relationship for more than a year.

They were staying at Athelli village and Ashok worked in the electricity department on a contract basis, while Rohini was a homemaker.

On December 29, Ashok lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his wife and son were missing from December 28.

While the investigation was in progress, police on Saturday received information about the body of a woman in an abandoned agricultural well on the village outskirts. It was later found that a child was tied to the woman’s waist.

Police identified the victims and handed over the bodies to family members after the post-mortem examination. It is likely that the victims jumped into the well on Monday night itself, said the police.