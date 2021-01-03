STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bodies of woman, child found in abandoned well in Hyderabad

The bodies of a woman and her child, who were reported missing from Monday, were found in an abandoned agricultural well in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

It is likely that the victims jumped into the well, the police said. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bodies of a woman and her child, who were reported missing from Monday, were found in an abandoned agricultural well in Vikarabad district on Saturday. 

Police suspect that the woman, M Rohini, along with her child M Avinash, jumped into the well due to alleged harassment from her husband Ashok. 

An abetment to suicide case has been registered against Ashok, said Vikarabad Inspector Srinivas Rao. According to the police, Rohini and Ashok got married after being in a relationship for more than a year. 

They were staying at Athelli village and Ashok worked in the electricity department on a contract basis, while Rohini was a homemaker.

On December 29, Ashok lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his wife and son were missing from December 28. 

While the investigation was in progress, police on Saturday received information about the body of a woman in an abandoned agricultural well on the village outskirts. It was later found that a child was tied to the woman’s waist. 

Police identified the victims and handed over the bodies to family members after the post-mortem examination. It is likely that the victims jumped into the well on Monday night itself, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Crimes
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp