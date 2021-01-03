Drunk Congress Corporator held for assaulting, abusing Cyberabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested Congress Corporator from Kokapet ward Arike Durgesh for allegedly assaulting and abusing cops while in an inebriated condition, in the city during the early hours of Friday.

​The incident occurred when Durgesh was stopped by policemen for a drunken drive check.

According to the police, Durgesh was travelling in his Toyota Fortuner. Around 3.30 am on Friday, he was passing by a police checkpoint at Kokapet village. When he noticed the police conducting drunken drive checks, he became angry, got down from his vehicle and picked up an argument with a police personnel.

He also misbehaved with them and abused them for conducting the checks.

Based on a complaint from the on-duty personnel, Narsingi police registered a case against Durgesh. Narsingi Sub Inspector G Ramulu said that Durgesh has been charged with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, causing public nuisance, misconduct in public by a drunken person and also under the Motor Vehicle Act for an irregular numberplate on his vehicle.

“He was in an inebriated condition, but not driving the vehicle. He had a driver with him,” said Ramulu. His vehicle has been seized and he was remanded to judicial custody, Ramulu added.