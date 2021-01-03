STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ire over MIM naming park after late Hyderabad MP Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi

Local residents brought this to the notice of GHMC officials, who visited the site and removed this plate too.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:52 AM

The nameplate put up by MIM party leaders at the entrance of the park in Vijaya Nagar Colony on December 31

The nameplate put up by MIM party leaders at the entrance of the park in Vijaya Nagar Colony on December 31. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Local residents in Vijaya Nagar Colony opposed the naming of a park by MIM party leaders after the late Hyderabad MP Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi without obtaining permission from the GHMC standing committee or the Council.

After the park was renovated by the civic body, without any prior intimation to the GHMC authorities concerned, it was thrown open by Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Mehraj in the presence of MIM leaders and workers on December 31.

A nameplate fixed by MIM party leaders at the entrance of the park has names of MIM leaders such as Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Jaffer Hussain, Vijaya Nagar Colony Corporator Batha Jabeen etc.

Parks developed by GHMC are generally inaugurated by ministers or the mayor in the presence of MLAs of the Assembly Constituencies concerned.

GHMC officials told The New Indian Express that MIM has no right to name the park and put up nameplates without the approval of the standing committee.

GHMC officials and staff removed the nameplate and took it away on Friday evening, but MIM leaders fixed another nameplate on Saturday. 

Local residents brought this to the notice of GHMC officials, who visited the site and removed this plate too.

