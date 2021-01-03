Submit GHMC poll expenses, says State Election Commission Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Candidates who contested the GHMC polls held last month will be disqualified if they fail to submit election-related expenses in a time bound manner, said Telangana State Election Commission Commissioner C Parthasarathi.

A meeting with Election Expenditure Observers will be held on January 8 to discuss on the expenditure incurred by the candidates during the GHMC polls, he said.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioners and GHMC officials met the TSEC Commissioner to wish him on New Year.

​On the occasion, he said that the list of candidates who won the GHMC elections would be published in the Gazette soon.