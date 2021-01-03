STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana at forefront of artificial intelligence, says KT Rama Rao

While releasing the report, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, 'We commemorated 2020 as Telangana’s Year of Artifical Intelligence on January 2, 2020.'

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao releases the report ‘Telangana’s Year of AI - 2020 and Beyond’ in Hyderabad

IT Minister KT Rama Rao releases the report ‘Telangana’s Year of AI - 2020 and Beyond’ in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report highlighting Telangana’s AI framework and the projects taken as part of the Year of AI initiative, ‘Telangana’s Year of AI - 2020 and Beyond,’ was released by the State government on Saturday. It outlines the six-pronged strategy the government adhered to make the initiative a success. 

While releasing the report, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, “We commemorated 2020 as Telangana’s Year of AI on January 2, 2020. Exactly one year later, I am elated to share the success of the Year of AI programme, which did not just survive the pandemic, but also thrived in it. The initiative has been a catalyst, which has today catapulted Telangana to the forefront of the AI race to excellence.” 

The report mentions initiatives and activities launched by a number of partners such as Intel, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Amazon Web Services, and so on. 

“I take great pride in Telangana’s multi-lateral collaborative approach and take this opportunity to thank the efforts of our active ecosystem partners in Telangana,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary.

The government leveraged various AI projects during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, and came up with a Covid-19 data platform, which predicted the rate of transmission of the virus, district-level situational awareness, and so on. 

​As of now, the State government’s Year of AI project is currently concentrating on agri tech and exploring the usage of big data in farming.

Some key AI initiatives

AI for Agricultural Innovation 
Works in collaboration with the World Economic Forum to achieve digital transformation across the value chain
Agri-DataHub initiatives 
A data collection exercise by the government as AI-based innovators in agri tech space need huge amounts of data 
Wadhwani AI 
AI-based pest management solution using common smartphones
Covid-19 data platform Delivered more than 100 dashboards using anonymised government data sets along with public data sets
Face mask violation enforcement 
Using image recognition algorithms on live CCTV video feeds to detect face mask violation
T Covid19
Telangana’s official Covid-19 app
Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge  
Works towards skilling 1 million youngsters in AI by 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Artificial Intelligence Telangana
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp