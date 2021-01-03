Telangana at forefront of artificial intelligence, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report highlighting Telangana’s AI framework and the projects taken as part of the Year of AI initiative, ‘Telangana’s Year of AI - 2020 and Beyond,’ was released by the State government on Saturday. It outlines the six-pronged strategy the government adhered to make the initiative a success.

While releasing the report, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, “We commemorated 2020 as Telangana’s Year of AI on January 2, 2020. Exactly one year later, I am elated to share the success of the Year of AI programme, which did not just survive the pandemic, but also thrived in it. The initiative has been a catalyst, which has today catapulted Telangana to the forefront of the AI race to excellence.”

The report mentions initiatives and activities launched by a number of partners such as Intel, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Amazon Web Services, and so on.

“I take great pride in Telangana’s multi-lateral collaborative approach and take this opportunity to thank the efforts of our active ecosystem partners in Telangana,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary.

The government leveraged various AI projects during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, and came up with a Covid-19 data platform, which predicted the rate of transmission of the virus, district-level situational awareness, and so on.

​As of now, the State government’s Year of AI project is currently concentrating on agri tech and exploring the usage of big data in farming.

Some key AI initiatives

AI for Agricultural Innovation

Works in collaboration with the World Economic Forum to achieve digital transformation across the value chain

Agri-DataHub initiatives

A data collection exercise by the government as AI-based innovators in agri tech space need huge amounts of data

Wadhwani AI

AI-based pest management solution using common smartphones

Covid-19 data platform Delivered more than 100 dashboards using anonymised government data sets along with public data sets

Face mask violation enforcement

Using image recognition algorithms on live CCTV video feeds to detect face mask violation

T Covid19

Telangana’s official Covid-19 app

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge

Works towards skilling 1 million youngsters in AI by 2021