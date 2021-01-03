STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana must improve tourism infrastructure: UK Dy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming

British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming asked Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to take measures for setting up accommodation facilities and eateries at tourist spots.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming at the launch of the 2021 Bikers Meet at Jalavihar. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming on Saturday said that Telangana lacked proper tourism infrastructure. 

He asked Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to take measures for setting up accommodation facilities and eateries at tourist spots in the State, which would also eventually provide locals with employment. 

During the launch of the ‘2021 Bikers Meet’ organised by social networking app Rev Your Soul at Jalavihar, Fleming said, “Telangana has huge potential for tourism as each district has its own highlights. However, there is a lack of affordable and accessible accommodation in many of these tourist sites. I urge the Minister to look into this matter, as it will not only increase tourist inflow, but also boost local job opportunities.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “While there has been an improvement in the State tourism infrastructure over the years, a lot more is required to make the State a proper tourism hub.” 

He added that the shortage of public toilets at many tourist spots was a big discouragement for women to explore the State properly. 

“Definitely, there are a few challenges for tourists exploring the State. Insufficient information about the tourist sites both online and offline, shortage of public toilets at various tourist spots, and lack of maintenance of many of these sites should be looked into,” he said. 

He also added that the State should learn from other tourism successful States like Rajasthan. 

