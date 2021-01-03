STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste clearance resumes at transfer stations in Hyderabad

It is learnt that the issued was settled after truck operators claimed that GHMC officials assured that the contracts would be extended. 

Garbage

Unsegregated waste dumped at a garbage collection point in the city. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shifting of piled up garbage from garbage transfer stations (GTSs) to the Jawaharnagar dumpyard resumed on Saturday, a day after the exercise was suspended due to the expiry of the contract between the GHMC and contractors of hired vehicles. 

Huge quantities of garbage had piled up at transfer stations as transport vehicles were off the roads on Friday after the agreement between contractors of  175 hired vehicles and the GHMC for transporting garbage from transfer stations to the dumpyard at Jawaharnagar came to end on December 31.

As many as 6,000 tonnes of solid municipal waste is generated in the city on a daily basis.

​About 175 trucks are used by the civic body on a hire basis to shift the waste from transfer stations to the dumpyard at Jawaharnagar. 

