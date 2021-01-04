Five new bridges to come up over Musi river

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five new bridges have been planned in high-traffic areas across the Musi river in order to ease congestion in the areas. The MAUD Department will rope in consultants and LEA associates to carry out a techno economic feasibility study to narrow down on the locations for the bridges. Though there are a few bridges which have been already built at Attapur, Chaderghat, Puranapul, Bapu Ghat, Nagole and Muslim Jung, there is too much distance between them.

Sources said that the proposed bridges would provide relief to the people, help in developing the areas, cut down the travel time between two places, and provide smooth connectivity for the movement of locals.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, during the 12th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) held on Saturday, directed the MAUD to take up a feasibility study to find out the locations for construction of the bridges.