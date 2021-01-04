Focus will be on pastoral care: Archbishop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poola Anthony was installed as the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Hyderabad on Sunday. He took over the charge of the Archdiocese from the outgoing Archbishop Thumma Bala during a Pontifical High Mass.

Archbishop Poola said that his priorities would be to provide options for the poor, with regards to education, healthcare and other aspects. He also stated that helping those affected with Covid-19 irrespective of community and religion, would be the focus during this pandemic.

Adding further, the 59-year-old said that his ministry would also focus on pastoral care for the people of the Archdiocese, support for education and their social upliftment in line with Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (universal brotherhood).

“Teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ such as love, brotherhood and service to the society will be implemented in letter and spirit. Sharing the Good News of Christ is my biggest duty. As the new shepherd of the church in Hyderabad, I will strive for attaining universal brotherhood,” he said.

Following the resignation of Archbishop Thumma Bala, who had reached the bishops’ canonical retirement age of 75 in April last year, Archbishop Poola — who was working as the Bishop of Kurnool diocese — was appointed as the Archbishop of Hyderabad, by the Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis in November 2020.

As he arrived in the city from Kurnool on Sunday for the installation, the clergy and faithful from both Telugu States received him at the city outskirts, followed by a motorcade procession from Mehdipatnam and till the Archbishop’s House in Secunderabad.

Born in 1961 in Kurnool, Archbishop Poola joined the minor seminary in Kurnool and then studied at St Peter’s Pontifical Major Seminary, Bengaluru. He was ordained in 1992 and later appointed as Bishop of Kurnool in 2008. He has served the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Conference in various capacities