Jockey dies after fall from race horse in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old jockey of the Hyderabad Race Club died after a fatal fall from a horse at the Malakpet Horse Course on Sunday.

Jitender Singh, a native of Rajasthan, had 22 wins to his credit, and was riding the ‘Gold Label’ horse which was in the fray for the Osman Sagar Plate.

According to police, Jitender sustained serious head injuries and was shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police shifted his body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The fall was captured on CCTV cameras at the race course and the police are collecting the footage for further investigation. The Chaderghat police have registered a case of suspicious death.