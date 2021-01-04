Makeover on the cards for Indira, Vengal Rao parks in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: Indira Park and Jalagam Vengal Rao Park will undergo complete transformation as the State government has decided to renovate and redesign the two parks on par with international standards. Indira Park — which is spread over 60 acres near the Lower Tank Bund Road, and Jalagam Vengal Rao Park — which is spread over 10 acres — are identified as major parks where land is not utilised to the fullest. However, NTR Gardens, which has less space when compared to Indira Park, is attracting thousands of visitors everyday as the park has a number of facilities for the public and is well maintained.

Similarly, Lumbini Park also attracts a good number of visitors as many facilities are provided by the Buddha Purnima Project, which is a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials told Express that the State government had directed the civic body to engage qualified architects and a consultancy firm for the rejuvenation of the parks.

According to officials, the firms have to provide complete architectural and landscaping design, as well as core facilities, among other things. After submission of the bids, a five-member committee of the GHMC will study the bids and take a decision by the end of this month.

Officials said that once these parks are developed on par with international standards and with new added attractions, the footfall will increase automatically. Enough care will be taken to make sure that the existing flora and fauna are not disturbed, and that only open and unused spaces will be developed by creating infrastructure to attract more visitors on the lines of NTR Gardens.

