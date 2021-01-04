STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Makeover on the cards for Indira, Vengal Rao parks in Hyderabad

Govt directs GHMC to engage qualified architects for renovation works

Published: 04th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jalagam Vengal Rao Park.

Jalagam Vengal Rao Park.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indira Park and Jalagam Vengal Rao Park will undergo complete transformation as the State government has decided to renovate and redesign the two parks on par with international standards. Indira Park — which is spread over 60 acres near the Lower Tank Bund Road, and Jalagam Vengal Rao Park — which is spread over 10 acres — are identified as major parks where land is not utilised to the fullest. However, NTR Gardens, which has less space when compared to Indira Park, is attracting thousands of visitors everyday as the park has a number of facilities for the public and is well maintained.

Similarly, Lumbini Park also attracts a good number of visitors as many facilities are provided by the Buddha Purnima Project, which is a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials told Express that the State government had directed the civic body to engage qualified architects and a consultancy firm for the rejuvenation of the parks.

According to officials, the firms have to provide complete architectural and landscaping design, as well as core facilities, among other things. After submission of the bids, a five-member committee of the GHMC will study the bids and take a decision by the end of this month.

Officials said that once these parks are developed on par with international standards and with new added attractions, the footfall will increase automatically. Enough care will be taken to make sure that the existing flora and fauna are not disturbed, and that only open and unused spaces will be developed by creating infrastructure to attract more visitors on the lines of NTR Gardens.

NTR Gardens a hit  
NTR Gardens attracts thousands of visitors everyday as the park has a number of facilities for the public and is well maintained. Lumbini Park also attracts a good number of visitors as many facilities are provided by the Buddha Purnima Project

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Park Jalagam Vengal Rao Park Hyderabad NTR Gardens GHMC
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp