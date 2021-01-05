STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
55 new theme parks to dot Hyderabad’s landscape 

The existing parks will be renovated with better infrastructure, basic amenities  and innovative elements to attract more footfall.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  People in Hyderabad will soon have more parks where they can relax amidst the hustle and bustle of the city as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to develop as many as 55 parks into theme parks.

As part of this, tenders have been invited to renovate and design two of the city’s largest parks – Indira Park near Lower Tank Bund Road and Jalgam Vengala Rao Park in Banjara Hills — which would be developed on par with international standards. 

Of the proposed 55 parks, 16 will be under the LB Nagar zone, six under Kukatpally zone, 10 under Serilingampally zone, eight under Secunderabad zone, 14 under Khairatabad zone, and three under Charminar zone These theme parks will include innovative elements to set them apart from ordinary parks.

Some of the ideas for the parks will be science theme parks, eco-parks, Bathukamma parks, wonder parks, knowledge parks, Japanese theme parks, Mughal gardens, Nizam Shahi theme parks, fountain theme park, rock gardens, etc.

Most parks to come up in LB Nagar 

