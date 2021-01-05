Fun time for Covid warriors in Hyderabad, here's why

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Good news for the Covid-19 frontline workers and denizens. It’s time for some fun and frolic. Wonderla Holidays Ltd., the amusement park chain, is set to reopen in Hyderabad from January 9 onwards.

Before opening the park to the public the park will thank Covid-19 frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

More than 5,000 Covid-19 frontline workers from the state including their family members will be invited for a fun-filled day. The park will exclusively be open to them on January 7 and 8. The frontline workers along with their families will get free entry to the park with access to all the dry/land rides and free lunch, tea, and snacks.

The selected invitees will include doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, police, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, etc. The theme park will be open every day during the festive period from January 9 to 17 from 11 am onwards.Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director said, “As we move into the New Year, we look forward to offering Covid-19 warriors and the general public an opportunity to unwind and relax, with the necessary precautions and safety measures in place.”

To follow the safety and hygiene measures, all the staff are mandated to wear masks. Floors are marked to ensure guests can maintain physical distance in rides, restaurants, queue areas and kiosks. Common areas are sanitised every day using chlorine solution of 1% and the rides are sanitized frequently with approved chemicals. Automatic hand sanitisers are provided at all rides, restaurants, changing rooms and other entry points. Separate bins have been placed for the disposal of masks, gloves, and hand tissues. Online chemical dosing is monitored every two hours for maintaining an adequate chlorine level in the water.