GHMC to crack whip on illegal structures 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has decided to set up enforcement and demolition teams at the zonal level to deal with illegal and unauthorised constructions and to take up post verification of building permissions that were approved under the TS-bPASS.

The teams will be formed before the Sankranti festival this year.

The teams will be kept at the disposal of zonal commissioners of Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, Charminar, LB Nagar and Secunderabad.

Officials said that the enforcement teams, if they notice any discrepancies, will bring the issues to the notice of the demolition team through zonal commissioners for taking the necessary action.

