Hyderabad doctors transplant mother’s liver to child after they recover from Covid-19

HYDERABAD: Doctors at a Hyderabad-based hospital recently conducted a successful liver transplant on a Covid-19 recovered eight-year-old child from her Covid-19 recovered mother’s organs.

The case’s complexity increased due the sudden onset of Covid in both the donor and recipient. The challenging case came at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals in mid-October with the child suffering from endstage liver cirrhosis coupled with deep jaundice and abdominal distension.

Though the compatibility assessment showed that her mother’s liver would suit the child, just before the transplant surgery, the child was found to be Covid- 19 positive. While the child was treated with optimal medication, her ‘donor’ mother also tested positive for Covid- 19, further delaying the transplant procedure, said hospital officials.

“Liver transplant surgeries have always been resourceintensive and challenging. In this case, the team of experts at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals were extra vigilant to ensure that the child, followed by her mother, recover to the pink of their health, before performing the transplant. It was a month-long ordeal for the family, who was kept in perfect quarantine to ensure their recovery is well,” said Dr KN Chandan Kumar, Senior Consultant Hepatologist of Glenea.