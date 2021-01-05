Hyderabad-Dubai to get vaccine air corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor named ‘HYDXB- VAXCOR’ from Hyderabad to Dubai will come up soon and an MoU for the same was signed on Monday by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, and Dubai Airports.

With Hyderabad being home to one of the biggest concentrations of vaccine manufacturing companies in the world, it is expected that majority of Indian manufactured vaccines will be exported from Hyderabad to various parts of the globe.

Hyderabad is also expected to cater to the import requirements of the country as well as leverage its excellent air connectivity for domestic distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which both the entities will work together on an Integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility.