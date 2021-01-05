STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loan apps cases: Hyderabad cops arrest woman in Bengaluru

According to sources, the CCS police visited Bengaluru as part of their probe and detained Keerthy, who was handling the functioning of online apps and monitoring a call centre in Bengaluru.

Published: 05th January 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police, who are investigating the online loan apps cases, have reportedly detained a woman in Bengaluru and bringing her to Hyderabad for interrogation. 

Keerthy reportedly hired employees for the call centre and the staff would harass customers after sanctioning loans to them through apps. 

The CCS police have so far arrested a total of 17 persons, including some Chinese nationals, for their involvement in duping customers by offering online loans. The Chinese nationals, according to police sources, have diverted Rs 21,000 crore to China in the form of Bitcoins after collecting funds and huge interest while offering online loans.
 

Hyderabad loan app fraud
