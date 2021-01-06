Eligible street vendors to be identified for govt schemes 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is conducting a socio-economic profiling of street vendors in nine ULBs including the GHMC to identify potential beneficiaries for Central and State government welfare schemes. The Centre has developed an integrated mobile application and web-based IT tool for data collection and to assess the eligibility of the street vendors for welfare schemes. The survey will be done in coordination with the departments such as ICDS, Medical and Health, Banks, and Labour Department. The programme will be monitored at various levels for effective implementation.