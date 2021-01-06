Four arrests may unravel loan scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An intricate web of Chinese connections is being uncovered by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing in the loan apps case. Zhu Wei alias Lambo who was arrested in December, 2020 and Keerthi of ANNIU Technologies who was picked up from Bengaluru on Monday, have been linked to two Chinese nationals - Yuan Yuan alias Sissi alias Jennifer and Wang Jian Shee.

While Jennifer visited the Delhi call centres being run by Lambo, Wang went to ANNIU Tech in July to set up operations. Both could be working for the same parent company in China. Wang and Jennifer might have links with Xioa Yamao and Wu Yuanlun, both Chinese nationals arrested by Chennai police from a Bengaluru call centre.

Jennifer and Wang had visited India on business visas in July, 2020. Meanwhile, Lambo (27), who hails from Jiangxi in China and was arrested from Gurugram, holds a business degree. Keerthi, who did an MBA (HR) in Bihar, migrated to Bengaluru looking for a job in an MNC. She was hired by Wang as the HR for ANNIU Technologies. Keerthi in turn hired around 200 tele-callers for loan recovery from beneficiaries.