Man gets 20-years rigorous imprisonment in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

The girl narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with police and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Published: 06th January 2021

HYDERABAD: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in October 2017.

The court found the man, security guard of a private school, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to prosecution, the nine-year-old girl, studying in the third standard, was repeatedly sexually assaulted on the school premises during October 2017 and he had threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with police and the accused was subsequently arrested.

