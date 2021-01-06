Traffic diversion at Dabeerpura

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to drain construction work, diversions will be enforced for a period of one month at Dabeerpura Flyover for vehicles going towards APAT junction and vice versa. Vehicles coming from Dabeerpura flyover towards APAT junction will be diverted via Jabbar Hotel and Etebar Chowk Jn. Vehicles coming from APAT to the flyover will be diverted via Shuttaria mosque and New Ali Café, and those coming from APAT to Chanchalguda will be diverted via Dabeerpura Kaman.