Year after Disha, GHMC yet to light up dark spots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a year after the gruesome Disha rape and murder case, an RTI response from the Electrical Wing of the GHMC reveals that there are still dark spots in the city which are not yet illuminated. The RTI was filed by the Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance, and the response notes that 4,607 dark spots are yet to be rectified.

As per the information furnished, there were a total of 14,382 dark spots identified between November 1, 2019 to November 18, 2020 under the GHMC limits. To rectify them, `6.71 crore has been spent for repairs, maintenance and installation. However, despite the year-long initiative, work is still under progress at 4,607 dark spots.

It may be recalled that the place where the Disha rape incident took place in the outskirts of the city was a dark and deserted area, which aided the crime. In fact, after the crime was committed, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s Women’s Wing launched a unique initiative to encourage women to report such dark spots in the She Safe app, which would relay the information to the GHMC for rectification.