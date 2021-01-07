Learn Kalaripayattu to increase strength

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Shyama Yoga Studio in Old Bowenpally has started Kalaripayattu classes from this month. “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art form, which originated in Kerala. It is called the ‘Mother Of All Martial Arts’. It is a codified system of practices used for a variety of reasons. It helps to increase strength, stamina, improves posture and balance.

It includes impartation of defensive techniques and weaponry training,” said Sharmila Raghav, who runs the studio.The studio also offers Hatha Yoga practices designed by Sadhguru.

“Students imbibe yoga in the most powerful and practical manner to cultivate the body and mind to a high level of function, transforming them into truly human beings who are equanimous and balanced,” added Sharmila.

The classes take place four days a week, and during the weekends. People who enrol for Kalaripayattu get complimentary Hatha Yoga classes.