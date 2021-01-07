STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Light showers likely today in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, the maximum as well as minimum temperatures remained above normal.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the Greater Hyderabad region and its surrounding districts experienced light showers on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Thursday. Also, mist or shallow fog is very likely in the morning at isolated places. 

On Wednesday, the maximum as well as minimum temperatures remained above normal. The minimum temperatures were recorded at as much as 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal at most places in TS. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius — 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius — 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal. 
 

