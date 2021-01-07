STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 70 crore of MDMA seized in MP, 2 Telangana natives held

The drugs were manufactured in the city and were being shipped to South Africa. 

Published: 07th January 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after police in Indore arrested five persons, including two from Telangana, and seized huge quantities of MDMA worth Rs 70 crore from them, the Cyberabad police conducted searches at a manufacturing unit located on the city outskirts. No contraband was found during the searches, however, the Cyberabad police have sought the complete details of the case. 

The drugs were manufactured in the city and were being shipped to South Africa. The two Telangana natives, Ved Prakash Vyas and his driver M Venkatesh, are suspected to have manufactured the drugs at Vyas’s pharma unit Ariston Pharma Novatech in Hyderabad. They loaded the drugs in their SUV and drove to Indore. They were nabbed by cops while handing over the drugs to clients Dinesh Agrawal, Akshay and Chiman Agrawal. In addition to the drugs, police also seized cash and the SUV used for transportation.

