By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undergo diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday afternoon after complaining of a burning sensation in the lungs.

Rao's personal physician Dr MV Rao, pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar conducted the preliminary tests and recommended that he undergo MRI, CT scan and other tests at the Yashoda Hospital, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).