Clear water from flooded areas: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Chief Justice Hima Kohli’s first hearing at the Telangana High Court on Thursday, a division bench directed the Jalpally municipal commissioner to remove stagnated rain water in Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and surrounding areas without affecting the houses and to file a status report within two weeks.

The areas are located in Balapur mandal of Rangareddy district. “It is the job of the civic authority to carry out such works, not of the State government. Only those concerned should be made respondents to the case”, the bench told the petitioners’ counsels.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed this order in petitions filed by the local residents seeking directions to clear the water in many areas and to repair damaged houses. These areas are inundated due to heavy rains in Hyderabad during October last year.

Standing counsel for the municipality N Praveen Kumar submitted that the municipality needs 10 more days to clear all the water. The bench posted the matter to January 21.