Gajwel a role model for State, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that Gajwel in Siddipet district was the ideal constituency and the government was implementing development and welfare schemes there. He laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Gajwel constituency on the day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the ongoing development programmes in Gajwel constituency were a role model for the State. He said that the Telangana government, led by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has constructed all the government offices in one place, integrated the market, beautified the Pandava cheruvu, built an outer ring road and laid rail lines. He asked people to support the government.