GHMC to rehabilitate beggars

All Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to convene regular meetings of the task force committees and to identify persons involved in begging.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 02:34 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC has formed guidelines for rehabilitation of persons engaged in begging. Zonal Commissioners have been instructed to identify at least one suitable building in each zone for rehabilitation of rescued people on a temporary basis and provide them basic facilities and infrastructure.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed officials to hasten the process of identification and rescue of beggars, in coordination and partnership with NGOs and other groups. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is monitoring the rehabilitation of beggars at regular intervals and asked GHMC to furnish the progress made so far, as the Union Ministry will hold an online meeting on the issue on January 13.

In light of this, the Commissioner instructed officials to concentrate on activities such as survey and identification of beggars, shifting them to rescue homes, provision of basic services such as clothing, bedding, medical facilities, counselling and education.

DMart sealed for malpractice
The health wing of GHMC sealed the DMart store in Kushaiguda on Thursday for selling food products of substandard quality and for selling items that weigh less than their declared weight. Based on complaints by customers, GHMC officials led by Kapra circle Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), Dr Mythreyi sealed the store on Thursday. Dr Mythreyi said they had received complaints from customers regarding the malpractice

