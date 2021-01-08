Three arrested in GST fraud case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Anti-Evasion team of Ranga Reddy Commissionerate have registered cases of fake invoices and fraudulent claim of GST refunds against Mukesh Kumar Goel, Sanjay Joshi and Rahul Aggarwal for issuing invoices of non-existent firms. They fraudulently availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) and claimed refunds on account of inverted tax structure.

The accused floated several firms either directly or with the help of their associates. These firms then claimed input tax credit based on fake invoices. Further, investigation revealed that Pritan Footwear Corporation, Rajesh Footwear and Yogesh Footwear issued fake GST invoices, e-way bills and claimed ITC to the tune of `32.54 crore for which they were ineligible. They fraudulently claimed a refund to the tune of `19.1 crore.

The accused conspired to create a complex web of inter-connected firms engaged in fraudulent issuance of tax invoices without supply of goods or services to enable the receipt of tax invoices. The fake input tax credit was utilised thereby creating a loss for the public exchequer. The accused were arrested and produced in court for judicial remand.