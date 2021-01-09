STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After five-month delay, work on steel-bridge flyovers commences in Hyderabad

The foundation stone for both the structures were laid by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in July last year.

Construction of a steel-bridge flyover of 2.6 km from Indira Park to VST main road commences, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of two new steel-bridge flyovers, one from Indira Park to VST main road, and the other from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally via VST junction, kicked off in the city after an initial delay of a couple of months. 

The foundation stone for both the structures were laid by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in July last year. However, the construction work could not be initiated as some underground utilities needed shifting and a few private properties had to be acquired. The works would be completed in two years.The 2.6-km long flyover from Indira Park will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore, whereas the three-lane bidirectional flyover from Ramnagar will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

GHMC officials told Express that construction of the steel-bridge flyovers takes lesser time than conventional flyovers, as they could be manufactured in the yards, and transported and fixed at night. It would also minimise inconvenience to road users, officials said. More importantly, not many private properties were acquired, except a GHMC land measuring 5,760 sq m and an industrial land of 3,244 sq m.  The steel flyovers were proposed to cope up with future traffic demands.

Big plans 

