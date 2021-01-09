Five Nigerians held for cheating Hyderabad man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police, on Friday, arrested five foreign nationals for their involvement in an online fraud.

They were using the Dingtone app, which helped display their targeted country code, to cheat their victims.

The accused persons, namely Akpalu Godstime, Adjel Gift Osas, Nkeki Confidence David, P Kromah Oyibo and Ehigiator Daniel, all from Nigeria, had come to India on business visas, and were residing in Delhi.

In November 2020, one of their victims, a person from Hyderabad, came in contact with a woman named Sophia Alex on Facebook.

They began speaking over the phone and grew close. She also told the victim that she would come to Hyderabad.

Later, she told him that she had landed in Mumbai. Soon after that, the victim received a call from fake a customs officer, demanding taxes towards jewellery that Sophia had brought. After paying Rs 4.83 lakh, he realised he was cheated.

Cooked-up story

Sophia told the victim that she was born and brought up in Australia and was residing in London with her daughter.