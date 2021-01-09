STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hafeezpet land scam victims want CBI probe

The scam assumed a new contour after the kidnap of three brothers believed to be relatives of Chief Minister KCR, and the subsequent arrest of Bhuma Akhila Priya.

Members of Hafeezpet Land Protection Committee and Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar Welfare Committee address the media on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Members of Hafeezpet Land Protection Committee and Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar Welfare and Development Committee, who claimed to have lost their lands in Miyapur to encroachers, demanded that a CBI probe be launched into the multi-crore fraud. Addressing the media on Friday, the victims alleged that many senior politicians, industrialists and other personalities were involved in the massive scam, and that they were backed by the police and other government departments.

The scam assumed a new contour after the kidnap of three brothers believed to be relatives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the subsequent arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya.  The members of the committee said that they had lodged complaints with the CM, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, DGP, State Human Rights Commission, and other departments, regarding the fraud. They alleged that lands worth Rs 50,000 crore were encroached using fabricated documents, by misleading the courts and intimidating the actual owners. 

Gade Innaiah, advisor to the committee, alleged that Goldstone Prasad, a businessman from Hyderabad who was involved in investment scams in the USA, was the mastermind of the scam. Innaiah said that 12 persons have been murdered so far in the dispute. The victims said they had purchased land in Survey No. 80 from a man named Mohd Kabeeruddin. His ancestors had inherited the land from the Nizams. The complainants were threatened even though they possessed valid documents.

Akhila’s sister seeks CM intervention

The younger sister of Akhila Priya, Mounika Reddy, on Friday, told the media that the disputed land in Hafeezpet belonged to them. After their father Nagi Reddy’s demise, many individuals and companies had come forward staking claim to the property. Mounika requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene into the matter and resolve it. She criticised the police for their behaviour with her sister in jail. “Akhila was a minister, and she is complying with the court of law. The way the police behaved with my sister was an abuse of power,” she said

