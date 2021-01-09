Stories of bravery at Queer Katha in Hyderabad on January 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you have been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, here is a chance to show your love. Mobbera Foundation, which works towards raising awareness about the community, is organising Queer Katha, an event that blends storytelling, art and cinema.

Through short acts and music, the programme will feature a few heart-wrenching coming out stories of members from the group. It will be a tribute to the bravery of individuals who faced immense discrimination and violence due to their sexual orientation.

One of the acts will be about a member who was thrown out of the house by his family after he came out of the closet. The event will be held on January 10 at Phoenix Arena in Hitech City from 4 pm. Sandipan from Mobbera Foundation says,

“Dance acts, poetry reading and movie screening are also part of the programme.” The movie which will be screened at the event is Khwaaish. The movie, set in Mumbai, tells the story of a youngster who seeks a same-sex partner in the city.