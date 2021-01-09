STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tension at University of Hyderabad over road to housing society

In the morning, the district administration deployed five earthmovers to pave the way for laying the road, which began uprooting lush greenery, plants and trees in the East campus.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain students of University of Hyderabad, after they staged a protest against the laying of a road on varsity land, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

Police detain students of University of Hyderabad, after they staged a protest against the laying of a road on varsity land, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tense moments were witnessed at the University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) East campus on Friday when students tried to stop the district administration from laying a road across the premises allegedly for the convenience of a gated community. Police personnel, who were at the spot in strength, detained about 15 students. 

In the morning, the district administration deployed five earthmovers to pave the way for laying the road, which began uprooting lush greenery, plants and trees in the East campus. The students swung into action and tried to stop this. As the clash turned intense, police detained them. The students alleged that encroachers, backed by the Telangana government, broke the campus’ compound wall near the Indian School of Business to lay the road. The construction will destroy the biodiversity, they contended.

“The new road is for the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Associations’ colony, My Home and other gated communities which are owned by the people who are close to those in high places,” Mahesh, one of the students, said. “Attempts by private builders with the help of the government to encroach the university land have been on for the last few years,” the students said.

Meanwhile, the UoH has decided to move the Telangana High Court for restraining the district authorities from laying the road. “The district authorities, without giving any notice, have ordered the road construction,” the university spokesperson said.

Students union writes to NGT

The Students Union of UoH wrote to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday, and brought to its notice the issue of alleged land encroachment by the State government. The Students’ Union, in its letter to the NGT chairperson, asked the tribunal to do the needful to protect the university campus from encroachments. They also urged the NGT to prevent damage to the campus biodiversity   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad Hyderabad
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp