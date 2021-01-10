Class IX student dies in bike accident in Hyderabad, sister suffers injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class IX student, who was riding his father's bike, died in an accident at Shamirpet under Cyberabad commissionerate on Sunday. His 17-year-old elder sister, who was riding pillion, also suffered severe injuries. According to the police, Bolugula Chandu lost control of the bike when he was speeding and hit an electric pole on the roadside. His sister has been identified as Bolugula Kavya.

K Ganesh, a sub-inspector at the Shamirpet police station said that a case under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the owner of the bike for allowing Chandu to ride it.

The victims, residents of Shamirpet, were on their way to a relative's house in Kesavaram village. The accident took place near Jaganguda village. Chandu and his sister Kavya fell from the bike after hitting the pole. While the rider died on the spot, his sister, an intermediate student, has been rushed to Gandhi hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The victims’ father Satyanarayana, a construction worker, told the police that he had objected to Chandu taking the bike, but he did not pay heed.

In a similar case, a 14-year-old boy riding a bike died and his friend on the pillion suffered injuries when they met with an accident on the NH 44 at Medchal in December 2020. The incident captured on CCTV cameras showed the rider trying to overtake a heavy container truck on its left. In the process, he lost control of the bike, fell down, and came under the wheels of the container and died.