Depressed woman sets self, son afire in Hyderabad

Since then, she had been living alone with her child at Patlur village under Marpally mandal.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman set herself and her five-year-old son ablaze, at Marpally in Vikarabad district on Saturday.  

According to police, the woman, Akhila, married a person named Amar Singh, hailing from Delhi, around six years ago.

Four years ago, due to family disputes, Singh abandoned her and their newborn and went back to Delhi.

Since then, she had been living alone with her child at Patlur village under Marpally mandal. She made a living by doing menial jobs and working on daily wage.

It is suspected that she became depressed after her husband left her as she had married him against her family’s wishes.

Mominpet police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

