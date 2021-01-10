STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heartfully Yours: Telangana doctors on cycles answer COVID-19 vaccine queries

What inspired Dr Ramana, his colleagues and friends, all aged between 42-55 years, was their personal experience on the frontline.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 16 doctors from Nizamabad begin a 450 km long expedition on their cycles across 6 districts. (Photo | EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 vaccine may be here, but the key to its success lies in sensitising people. With this motto in mind, nearly 16 doctors from Nizamabad have come together and begun a 450 km-long cyclothon covering six districts of Telangana to create awareness about the vaccine.

The unique initiative, begun by a collective named ‘Heartfully Yours’ is already two days into its journey into sensitising masses on the Covid-19 vaccine. 

“We are presently in Warangal district and have covered several villages where we interacted with people. Every day, we start at 6 am and attempt to complete 100 km. The idea is to meet people and personally bust the myths as well as answer queries about the vaccine,” said Dr M Venkat Ramana, MD General Physician, Sri Balaji Hospital. He is one of the members charting this journey.

“The pandemic has been a very difficult time for the community. I have seen so many suffering in one way or the other because there is no definitive treatment. Be it Remdesivir or steroids, they offer only symptomatic relief. In such a situation, vaccination is the only preventive cure we have. As doctors, we have to promote it for the common good,” added Dr Ramana.

They have distributed thousands of pamphlets explaining the process of vaccination to people they came across in the last two days. Printed in Telugu, these pamphlets offer crucial insights for citizens.

“You might recall the rush to get BCG vaccines or even a tablet like HCQ to reduce the impact of the virus. The same eagerness is seen among people for the vaccine. They just want more information around it. A majority of queries are on timelines, as to when they will receive the vaccine, where they can register and if pregnant women and young infants can take it,” added Dr Ramana.

On the road

16 doctors from Nizamabad on a cyclothon across six districts of the State to create awareness among citizens about the Covid vaccine.

They answer queries about the jab, its effects and as to when people can expect to get theirs   

