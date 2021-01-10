Hyderabad: Niloufer doctors help preemie weighing 1 kg survive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident which reiterates the fact that medical practitioners are “heroes who don’t wear capes”, a prematurely born infant (preemie), who weighed just about one kg at the time of birth, has been saved by the doctors at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

The infant was discharged from the hospital after 55 days of treatment, on Saturday.

The doctors were forced to go ahead with preterm delivery after the mother was diagnosed with leukemia, during the pregnancy period. Post delivery, the mother was shifted to MNJ Cancer Hospital, while the baby remained at Niloufer.

“It was a 55-day treatment journey. Since the baby was born with such low weight and the mother was not available to feed it, we had to seek help from another woman to provide milk to the infant and make it gain strength. Amidst this, the baby developed some respiratory issues, which we resolved using CPAP,” explained Dr Swapna L, an associate professor at the Neonatology department, who attended the case.

Though the child will have to be monitored further, as the mother has also been discharged, the doctors are optimistic.