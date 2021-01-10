Man held for sexual harassment of Hyderabad-based woman through online platforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police, on Saturday, arrested Tappetla Bhagavan from Vizag, working as a private surveyor, on charges of sexually harassing a city-based woman through online platforms.

It was found that the accused was involved in a similar case in Vizag, in which he was arrested and lodged in prison.

He was released from prison just 18 days ago.

In both cases, the accused initially befriended women on social media platforms and later started chatting with them on Whatsapp and Instagram.

It was based on a plaint filed by the victim that cops registered a case and arrested Bhagavan.