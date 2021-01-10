STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man suspected dead due to extreme cold on Hyderabad outskirts

The man was spotted on Sunday morning by locals who found him in the auto-rickshaw and alerted the police. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man in his mid-60s was found dead in a parked auto-rickshaw at Udamgadda of Mailardevpally on the city outskirts on Sunday. 

Cyberabad police believe he died due to exposure to extreme cold. 

Inspector K Narsimha of Mailardevpally police station said the man, who looked like a beggar due to his clothes, said that a case has been registered and efforts are on to trace his identity. 

The police, after arriving at the spot, found an empty liquor bottle next to the man. 

The police suspect that the man must have decided to enter the auto-rickshaw when he was looking for a shelter to save himself from the cold. 

The body has been shifted for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius. 

Comments

