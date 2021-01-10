MEIL’s New Year gift to poor patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the initiatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), under Corporate Social Responsibility, the Medical Oncology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is now equipped with a 42-bedded day care centre.

The new block of the department was inaugurated on Saturday by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, MEIL director Sudha Reddy and MEIL chairman PP Reddy.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Sadashivudu, HOD of Medical Oncology at NIMS, said that earlier, cancer patients, whose treatment procedures could be finished within a day, were forced to wait for days due to the limited number of beds.

Previously, there were only 45 regular beds and five ICU beds in the department, which were also provided by the MEIL in 2018.

Most of these beds would be occupied by patients receiving long-term treatment. Everyday, around 30 new patients visit the department and many would have to wait for days, even though their procedure could be finished in one day.

Now, after the day care centre received 42 more beds, such patients can get admitted in the morning and get discharged by evening.

For the purpose, NIMS even updated the software it uses for a seamless experience.

After it received more beds, the department has allocated 20 beds exclusively for leukemia patients, who require long-term treatment, and 25 for those suffering from other types of cancer.

Rs 8-crore project

The MEIL, which had previously spent Rs 10 crore to add 50 beds to the Medical Oncology department, has now spent another Rs 8 crore to provide 42 more beds and also a host of other facilities, including, central air conditioning, modern firefighting measures and CCTV monitoring.

PP Reddy said that the firm would also renovate the hospital’s orthopedic block and food court. He also said that the MEIL would develop two new operation theatres at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital.

Hassle-free

Speaking to Express, Dr G Sadashivudu, HOD of Medical Oncology, said that earlier, cancer patients, whose treatment procedures could be finished within a day, were forced to wait for a couple of days due to the limited number of beds