Police find suitcase stuffed with auto driver's body in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locals in Rajendranagar were left with panic and fear after an abandoned suitcase was lying abandoned in their area.

On opening the suitcase, the cops found it stuffed with a dead body. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Riaz, a 25-year-old auto driver from Chandrayangutta.

Riaz's family had lodged a missing complaint at Chandrayangutta police station on Saturday night. Riaz had left home for work on Friday but hadn't returned home, his wife had informed the police. The police found the suitcase at around 3.30 am during their investigation of the case.

Prima facie inquiries have established that suspects murdered Riaz on the city outskirts, stuffed the suitcase with his body and left it abandoned at Rajendranagar. Riaz had reportedly had a fight with two of his friends over liquor two days ago. Police suspect these friends were behind this murder and have launched a manhunt to nab them.