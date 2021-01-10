SCR enhances max speed on Golden Quad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE South Central Railway reached a landmark achievement by drastically enhancing the maximum speed of trains to 130 kmph on the Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) route. This covers the entire GQ-GD route over SCR, except the Vijayawada-Duvvada section, where signaling up-gradation work is in progress.

The enhanced speed limits could be achieved due to the systematic and planned strengthening of tracks and other infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections. This included using heavier rails, laying of 260 metre long welded rail panels, improvement of curves and gradients, among others. The zone has utilised the lockdown period and low train movement last year to complete all necessary infrastructure up-gradation works.