State releases Rs 135.59 cr for NREGS works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has released Rs 135.59 crore for taking up works under NREGS. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao thanked the Chief Minister for releasing the funds. The State government allocated Rs 452.82 crore in the State Budget for NREGS this year. However, the government allocated additional funds of Rs 823.14 crore for NREGS. Of the total allocated funds of Rs 1,275.96 crore this year, the government released Rs 1,140.36 crore earlier.