Tussle over prime land in Hyderabad's Hafeezpet is five decades old

According to the police, 12 persons have been killed since 1968 in connection with the disputed 50 acres at Survey No 80.

By Mouli Mareedu 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The land dispute case over nearly 50 acres of land at Survey No 80, Hafeezpet dates back to several years. The market value of the land is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore, say some realtors though it does seem quite steep.

Located near the IT and ITES hub of Madhapur, the prime land has fuelled several disputes earlier. In a recent development, a businessman, who has links with political leaders, is said to have been eyeing the land for construction of commercial and residential properties. 

Sources in the realty segment say that the businessman earlier held amicable discussions with Bhuma Akhila Priya and her family asking them to sell their property that was already entangled in a court dispute.

However, the Bhuma family members were not keen. Some political leaders then acted as mediators, asking Akhila to sell the land. After these talks failed, Akhila Priya landed in a controversy, accused of kidnapping Praveen, Naveen and Sunil Rao.

The three siblings own 25 acres of land in Survey No.80, which was sold to them by AV Subba Reddy, Bhuma Nagi Reddy’s associate.  

The Bhuma family alleges that after the demise of Nagi Reddy, the land owned by him was sold by Subba Reddy without informing them.  

12 killed since 1968

According to the police, 12 persons have been killed since 1968 in connection with the disputed 50 acres at Survey No 80. During the Nizam’s rule, the royals gave 50 acres to the Paigah family and others after they donated their own land at Patancheru and Ibrahimpatnam for railway lines.

Since then, several people have tried to illegally occupy these lands. Meanwhile, police investigating the kidnap case say Accused No.3 Bhargav Ram is still absconding.

They are also said to be seeking custody of Akhila Priya for questioning her in connection with the kidnap. 

